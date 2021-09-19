Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of CVGW opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

