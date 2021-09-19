iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 24,104 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.