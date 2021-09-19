Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $1,117,446.48 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MMSI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

