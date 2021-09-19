US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

