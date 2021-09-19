Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,923.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

