PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.