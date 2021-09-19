CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Trading Down 1.7%

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44.

About CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

