Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Trading Down 2.3%

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.11. 31,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 30,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 129.63% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

