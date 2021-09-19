Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.71

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 21670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MLNK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

