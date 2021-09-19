Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.26

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 59716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

