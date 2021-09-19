Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSS opened at $1.33 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.