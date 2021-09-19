Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Expands By 46.2%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Reading International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RDIB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Reading International has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

