Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

