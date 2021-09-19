Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.90 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.