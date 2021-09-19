2,570 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $75,297,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.