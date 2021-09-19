Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Evolent Health worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

EVH stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,016 shares of company stock worth $2,536,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.