Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

