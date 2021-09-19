People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

