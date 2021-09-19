Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

