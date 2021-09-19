Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.