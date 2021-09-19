The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.