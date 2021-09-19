Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Coeur Mining worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

