Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 131,700 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 131,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

