Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $10,391,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 211,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $617,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

