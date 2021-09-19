Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.