Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of AppFolio worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.82 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

