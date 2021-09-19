American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,376 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.22 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.