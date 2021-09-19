Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP opened at $39.93 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.