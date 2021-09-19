Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

