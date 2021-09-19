Rhumbline Advisers Sells 305 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atrion were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 14.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 723.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Atrion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $728.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.92 and a 200 day moving average of $642.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $783.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

