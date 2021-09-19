Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of iHeartMedia worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

