Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells $16,614,400.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $222.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

