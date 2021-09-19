John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 4,238 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNPS opened at $325.54 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

