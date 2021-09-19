Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AROW opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

