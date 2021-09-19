Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

