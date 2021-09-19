American Century Companies Inc. Sells 209,752 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

