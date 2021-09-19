American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

Global Payments stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

