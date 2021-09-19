American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,452 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

