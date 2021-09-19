American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 88.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,592 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NYSE TNET opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.