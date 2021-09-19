American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 23.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 155,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $427.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

