American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Southern First Bancshares worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

