American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Southern First Bancshares worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Southern First Bancshares Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.