American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $281.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

