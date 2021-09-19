Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $28.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 120.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.