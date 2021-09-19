Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $28.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 120.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

