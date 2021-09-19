Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,864,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

