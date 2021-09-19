US Bancorp DE Acquires 153 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

