JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JOYY were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JOYY by 79.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JOYY by 24.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in JOYY by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

YY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

