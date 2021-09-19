US Bancorp DE Sells 800 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TELUS were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,837,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

