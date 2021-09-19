US Bancorp DE Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

