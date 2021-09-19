Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $223,000 Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

