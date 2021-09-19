nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 90.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,064 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nCino were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $5,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,969 shares of company stock worth $11,219,675. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

